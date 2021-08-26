The Ogema Public Library is offering the 2021 Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales “ for children ages 3-12 on the Thursdays in August from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ogema Library located at W5005 State Hwy 86 in Ogema. Each interesting afternoon program with live animals, crafts, stories, activities and snacks included a variety of learning styles geared toward using imagination and eco-friendly materials during each of these sessions. In addition to the weekly programs, children can keep track of the number of minutes they read or are read to and will earn brag tags to participate in the final session titled" "Animal Fair" on Thursday, August 26. Parents of youngsters who attend the programs can qualify for various Parent Participation Prizes donated by the following community businesses and organizations: Price County Farm Bureau, Hillbilly 4-H Club (Petting Farm Animals), Community Bank of Prentice, Ogema Hills Gas & Go, Gustafson Trucking, Badger Precision, Hadden Insurance, and Jill’s Grooming Service.
St. Paul the Apostle Parish Council of Catholic Women members are sponsoring a Pie and Cheesecake Fundraiser on Saturday, September 9. The pre-ordered desserts can be picked up that day from 9 to 11 a.m. via drive-thru at the church, W9485 U.S. Highway 8 in Catawba. Orders may be placed until Friday, August 27 by phoning 715-474-3477. Pies are $12 each and choices include Apple, Pumpkin, Rhubarb-Custard, Cherry, Raspberry and Blueberry; cheesecakes are $25 each and the choices are Classic, Chocolate, Raspberry and No-Bake Turtle varieties.
Southern Price County residents are among the 4-H members and adults entering exhibits at the 135th annual Price County Fair taking place from Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29. This year's fair features 4-H and Open Class entries, 4-H Market Animal Sale, horse show, Interactive Butterfly and Insect Display, K&M Rides and Amusements, live music, kiddie tractor pulls and other activities, karaoke contest, various vendors, food booths and other refreshments, horse pulls, family entertainments, and 4-H Farm Olympics. Gates will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Jump River Valley Historical Museum, located on U.S. Highway 8 in Catawba, will be open for the last scheduled time this summer on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to a number of special displays on the theme "We Make Our Living From the Land," members of the Jump River Valley Historical Society will be hosting a rummage sale while the museum is open. Visitors who would like to tour the exhibits at another time may call Richard (474-2210), Alan (474-6622) or Ann (474-6775) to make an appointment. There is no admission charge but donations are appreciated.
A free outdoor concert will be offered on Saturday August 28 beginning about 2p.m.at the Log Church located on U.S.Highway 8 in the community of Tripoli. Music will be provided by MPK, a Christian Celtic Band featuring award-winning Scottish Fiddle Champion Joanna Johnson. A free will offering will be received and those who attended are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Brantwood Community Center.
The 2021 Prentice Progress Days celebration will begin on Friday, September 3 with a free family movie in Lions Park at 8 p.m. Events on Saturday, September 4 includes a parade starting at 10:30 a.m, basketball, volleyball and softball tournaments, free kiddie rides, craft vendors, various musical performances, chicken dinners and other refreshments, a Northwoods Truck Show, genealogical research opportunities, historical displays, airplane and old firetruck rides, coronation of the 2021 Miss Prentice, and in the evening, a free dance starting at 8 a.m. The celebration continues on Sunday, September 5 with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.at Lions Park, continuation of basketball and softball tournaments, and more musical entertainment. A fishing tournament for children ages 14 and younger who must be accompanied by an adult, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.; all participants will receive a free rod and reel. A car show will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. and a community hymn sing will begin at 7 p.m. with fellowship and refreshments to follow. On Labor Day, Monday, September 6, registration for the Leo Heikkinen Memorial Golf Tournament begins at noon followed by a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start at the Prentice Pines Golf Course. For more information on all of these events, please check out the Prentice Progress Days Facebook page.
The following list are a continuation of the list of miscellaneous random facts I included in my column last week. Some of them are rather interesting but all are relative useless but might be helpful for various kinds of trivia games.
Cans of diet soda will float in water but regular soda cans will sink.
Birds cannot live in space – they need gravity to be able to swallow.
Many mammals, including cats and dogs, walk on their toes in contrast to humans, who walk on the soles of their feet.
20% of all the oxygen you breathe is used by your brain.
You can cut a pie into 8 pieces with only three cuts.
Applesauce was the first food eaten in space by astronauts.
If a Donkey and a Zebra have a baby, it is called a Zonkey.
A tsunami can travel as fast as a jet plane.
All babies are born with blue eyes.
When you look at a bright sky and see white dots, you are looking at your blood. Those are white blood cells.
Cows can walk up the stairs but not down them.
The surface of Mars is covered in rust, making the planet appear red.
Your fingernails grow faster when you are cold.
A typical cough is 60 mph while a sneeze is often faster than 100 mph.
Before 1913 parents could mail their kids to Grandma’s or other locations-through the United States Postal Service!
