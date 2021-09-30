The Hawkins Area Library will be closed the week of September 27 thru October 1. No need to worry if you have books due, no fines will be issued during this week. The library expresses regret for any inconvenience.
Some Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program coupons are still available from Price County Senior Services on a first come, first served basis. Eligible seniors can receive $25 (five $5 coupons per household) that can be used to purchase fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits and herbs from certified farmers and farmers markets throughout Wisconsin. These coupons are good for purchases made by October 30; each county participant must certify that their household income is at or below 185 percent of the federal guidelines and are 60 years of age or older (or 55 years of age or older if Native American). Please call Kris Mabie at 715-339-2158 for an Eligibility Agreement or more information.
Prentice School District's Power of Positive Students and the Adults Concerned for Education organizations are sponsoring Biggest Rummage Sale in the area beginning on Thursday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continuing during the same hours on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. The sale will be held at the Prentice Lions Club Pavillion located across the street from the Prentice High School. Among the new and gently used items offered for sale will be clothing of all kinds, bedding, dishes and glassware, crafts, knick-knacks, books for all ages and interests, plants and flowers, nut, bolts, hardware and tools, as well as appliances and furniture. Items will be restocked frequently and the sale will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 7, October 8 and October 9 hosted by the Prentice National Honor Society. Shoppers are invited to come and help support a good cause while finding some real treasures for themselves. For more information, please call Celine Lofland, 715-767-5119 or 715-493-5729.
The annual White Goods/Appliance Drop-Off Day for Town and Village of Catawba residents will take place on Saturday, October 2. This one day only event will be held at the gravel pit on County Road O from 9 a.m. to noon. Items that can be disposed of at no charge include appliances without freon, hot water heaters, wood stoves, mattresses, vacuum cleaners, toilets, sinks, tubs and furniture; televisions and computers will no longer be accepted. A $10 fee will be charged for each item including refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners containing freon. Each household may drop off 10 car or standard truck tires free of charge; for more than 10, a fee of $1per tire will be charged. The fee for tractor/skidder tires is $10 each and for large float agricultural tires, the fee is $20 each. No rims will be accepted. Items and fees will be collected on the October 2 drop-off day only, Fees are to be paid by cash or by check made out to the Village of Catawba.
According to the calendar, the season of Autumn has officially begun. While we can still expect wonderfully warm days during the next few weeks, the end of summery weather will definitely be here before long. Author Rowena Bastin Bennett has a very poetic way of describing "The End of Summer."
"The little songs of summer are all gone today. The little insect instruments are all packed away.
The bumblebee's snare drum, the grasshopper's guitar; the katydid's castanets-- I wonder where they are.
The bullfrog's banjo, the cricket's violin. the dragonfly's cello have ceased their merry din.
Oh, where is the orchestra from harpist down to drummer? They all have disappeared with the passing of summer.
