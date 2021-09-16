The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, W9485 US Highway 8, Catawba, will be open on Saturday, September 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. to serve Price County residents. Due to Covid concerns, no visitors are allowed inside the pantry at this time. Pantry items are pre-packed with volunteers providing pick up at the church door. All visitors will be provided with registration form. Any resident of Price County who could use a little assistance in providing food for their household is invited to participate. If anyone has questions, please contact Mike or Margie Novak at 715-474-2253.
Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department members are hosting a Perch Fish Fry on Saturday, September 18 from 2 p.m.to 6 p.m. (or until the food is gone) at their Fire Station located at 509 Main Street in Hawkins. In addition to the perch, the menu includes tartar sauce, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, bread and butter, dessert, coffee or lemonade; water and beer are also available. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a tasty meal while supporting an important community service organization.
St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church, located on County Road M, Hawkins, is sponsoring a church dinner on Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu features Polish sausage, cabbage rolls, pork and sauerkraut, parsley potatoes, other vegetables, rolls, desserts and beverages. Meals are available for both dine in and take out; there will also be a bazaar table and raffle sales. Anyone who would enjoy a delicious meal is welcome to attend.
The Ogema Christmas Tree Festival will take place on Saturday, September 25 hosted by several community organizations and many volunteers. This year’s celebration will include an impressive variety of arts and crafts for sale, flea market, a parade beginning at 11 a.m., numerous food booths, bake and pie sales, a book sale at the Ogema Public Library, children’s games and activities at Pioneer Park,. collector’s car show. Christmas tree and wreath contests, a bean bag tournament, live band entertainment in the afternoon, raffle drawings, and an evening dance sponsored by the Ogema Volunteer Fire Company. For more information. please call Peggy at 715-767-5871.
Prentice School District’s Power of Positive Students and Adults Concerned for Education organizations is sponsoring a Huge Rummage Sale beginning on Thursday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continuing during the same hours on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. The sale will be held at the Prentice Lions Club Pavillion located across the street from the Prentice High School. For more information, please call Celine Lofland, 715-767-5119 or 715-493-5729. Shoppers are invited to come and help support a good cause while finding some real treasures for themselves.
Autumn is my favorite time of the year primarily because that is the harvest season. Having lived on a farm for much of my life, I can appreciate all the hard work that goes into raising crops including those grown in garden. Farmers and gardeners, too, have to be the ultimate optimists as they prepare the ground, sow the seeds and care for the plants as they mature. As they work with and learn from nature, farmers tend to gain bits of wisdom that apply to more than just farming. The following statements provide some examples:
Old Farmer’s Advice:
Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.
Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.
A bumble bee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.
Words that soak into your ears are whispered... not yelled.
Meanness don’t just happen overnight.
Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.
Every path has a few puddles.
When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.
The best sermons are lived, not preached.
Don’t judge folks by their relatives.
Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
Live a good and honorable life, then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.
Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.
If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging.
Good judgment comes from experience, and a lotta that comes from bad judgment.
Letting the cat out of the bag is a whole lot easier than putting it back in.
If you start thinking you are a person of some influence, try ordering’ somebody else’s dog around.
Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and enjoy the ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.