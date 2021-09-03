I’m not one of those people who spends the late summer and early fall canning endless fruits and vegetables to see us through the winter. Oh, I’ve been known to make some salsa. Every spring we make batches of maple syrup and sugar, applesauce is easy to do without using a water bath, canned venison is nice to have around, especially when one forgets to thaw something out for supper (though I’ve not canned any in a long time, we mostly freeze wrap it these latter years) and now and then I’ll delve into experimental mode. But one food item I truly enjoy doing up is jelly.
My mom taught me many things, but somehow making jelly conjures her more than baking or cooking or any other kitchen activity does. Something I’ve never even attempted to analyze, it just is. Lots of my jars were hers first. Some of my jars were my grandma’s (her mom’s), but many of those have the glass top and metal latching piece so are used strictly for decoration.
Putting food by is inherently satisfying regardless of what it is or how we preserve it. Jelly has the added benefit of being pretty. Recently I cooked up a batch of beet jelly — such a lovely shade of red. The crabapple tree in our yard produces very red fruit as well, so when I cook the little apples down for jelly juice it comes out a lovely red, too. Plum is one of my favorites, and the purple/black color is amazing in glass. I’ve not found any blackberries this year so I’ll have to pass on that, or maybe break down and purchase some at the store. It’s attractive as well as tasty. Apple jelly is another tasty one, but the color isn’t my favorite (mine usually turns out pink). But with jellies and jams we can dress up the jars, too, if we so desire, especially if we want to give them away as gifts. At Christmas I’d often cut a circle out of a piece of fabric and place it between the lid and the ring. Voila, a foodie decoration.
Many times I’ve cooked up my jelly in the evening. The smell as it bubbles on the stove is enticing. Watching the juice drip from the jelly bag is a patience-tester, but there’s always something else to do while it’s making its way into the large glass measuring cup (dishes for instance). Recooking and adding the sugar and watching it all rise up as if it will spill over the side of the pot, no matter how large, like some frothy volcano, is exciting in a weird way. But once it’s ladled into the jars and lined up on a nice white dish towel to set is when the most pleasing part comes for me. I’m usually out of the kitchen and settled in the living room with the TV or a book when it starts, but poor as my hearing is, somehow it is in tune to that little “pop” as each lid seals. I count them as they go and each little pop is like a personal victory. Silly huh? But there it is.
Come the next morning I inspect each one, since some refuse to pop until after I’ve gone beddy bye, naughty lids. When the lid is nicely sloped to the middle it’s all good. When it’s not I feel this little niggle of defeat, before I just put the jar in the fridge to be used first off. There’s always a plus side to an unsealed lid of any kind. “The sooner to eat you my dear.”
It’s that time now. Beet jelly done. Crabapple and plum soon. And hopefully, more pleasing pops to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.