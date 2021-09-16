“Autumn is a second Spring when every leaf is a flower.” –Albert Camus
Our sympathy to the families of Fern Meyer and Carol Brickheimer, who passed away. May they rest in peace in God’s beautiful heaven.
“Happy Birthday” wishes to Kansas Smith and Kennedy Thompson on September 19; to Alison Kennedy on Sept. 20; to Ryan Meverden on Sept. 21; to Angie Weiler, Terry Brennan and Dominic Schmidt on Sept. 22; to Wyatt Warshall and Jenny Smart on Sept. 23; and, to MacKenzie Weik on Sept. 24.
“Happy Anniversary” wishes to Travis and Rebecca Bruch and Jim and Sara Schultz on Sept. 21; to Cory and Jennifer Lynch and Sean and Cindy Kennedy on Sept. 22; and, to Mike and Alison Bablick on Sept. 24.
The Butternut Historical Society is having Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Butternut Village Pavilion. There will be free brats and potato salad and live polka music by George Faltinosky. They will also be selling beer and soda. Come and join the fun!
Do you help take care of a family member or friend? “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational workshop series designed to provide tools you need to take care of yourself. You will learn how to reduce stress, balance your life and locate helpful resources. The Ashland Aging and Disability Resource Center in conjunction with the Ashland County Aging Unit is sponsoring an online version of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” starting in September. Classes consist of six 2-hours sessions held once a week online. Sessions for this workshop are scheduled every Thursday for 6 weeks and will begin on September 30, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There is no fee for the program; but, the deadline to register is September 24. For more information or to register, contact Ashland County Aging Unit at 1-715-682-4414, extension 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.