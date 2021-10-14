Sorry for the confusion of my news column in last week’s paper being under “Letters From Musky Falls.” I didn’t know about it either till I read the paper.
Well, we now have a name for the Suffolk filly that was born on Lakeview Farm last week. Her name is Grace. Now we know the rest of the story!
Lisa Kane was here for the weekend to visit her mom, Denise Kane, and attend the baptism of her niece, Kenzlee Jo Maier, where she was her Godmother.
I went down by our daughter, Amanda, in Wausau for a fourday visit. We had a good time together. I came home on Sunday.
“Happy Birthday” wishes to Madison Dillinger, Jared Case and Kevin Rominske on Oct.16; to Neal Zirbel, KorissaSchloer, Bob Hamann, Pam Scherwinski, Jeanie Mertig and Harvey Bilz on Oct. 17; to Mike Case on Oct. 18; to Brenda Dragovich and Sally Jaglinski on Oct. 19; to Lori Ernst on Oct. 21; and, to Autumn Chrouser and Oliver Slagle on Oct. 22.
“Happy Anniversary” wishes to Jesse and Anna Richardson and Bill and Danielle Zoesch on October 19; and, to Ryan and Julia Meverden on October 20.
The Ashland County Aging Unit Senior Nutrition Program is in need of your help. In order to meet the needs of our older folks in the Glidden area and throughout Ashland County, the Nutrition Program relies on its dedicated volunteer force to help serve the midday meals. Volunteers are currently needed at the Glidden site to help out in the kitchen, especially on Thursdays at this time. Tasks include helping to serve meals and kitchen cleanup. If you or someone you know is interested in givig a couple house or so of time for worthwhile mission, or need further information, please contact Pegi Kahl at 715-264-3682 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Mary at the Ashland County Aging Unit’s main office at 1-715-682-4414, Extension 0 or 1-888-682-7672, Extension 0.
