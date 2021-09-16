There’s nothing like a quick and healthy stir-fry to use up fresh produce and foolproof chicken thighs, served over brown or steamed rice, or my favorite, millet & brown rice ramen noodles. If you’re a pepper lover like me, this is a great time to try two uncommonly delicious pepper varieties—Aleppo (Mediterranean) and Szechuan peppercorns. A staple in Chinese cuisine, Szechuan pepper isn’t spicier than black, white or chili pepper, but very aromatic and gives you a mouth tingle to enhance flavor. In step number 2, adjusting the stir-fry time to not overcook the protein, this recipe also works great with beef or pork tenderloin, shrimp, scallops or even tofu!
CHICKEN, CORN AND MUSHROOM STIRFRY
3 tbsp. oyster sauce
2-3 tbsp. hoisin sauce, optional
1 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-in. pieces
kosher salt
ground white or black pepper
2 tbsp. cornstarch
4 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
4 oz. fresh cremini or button mushrooms, sliced
1/2 small sweet onion, sliced
4 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced or chopped
1 inch piece of fresh gingerroot, peeled and finely minced
½ tsp. Szechuan peppercorns (crush and sift powder through fine strainer or use whole), Aleppo-style pepper or crushed red chili pepper flakes
3 ears sweetcorn, kernels cut from cobs
cilantro leaves, steamed rice or ramen noodles
1. In a small bowl, stir together oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and 2 tbsp. water; set aside.
2. Place chicken in a medium bowl and toss with salt, white pepper and cornstarch. Heat 2 tbsp. vegetable oil in a wok or large non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Cook chicken, toss occasionally, until golden brown and nearly cooked through, about 6-8 min.; remove to a plate.
3. In empty wok or skillet, add remaining 2 tbsp. oil and stir-fry the mushrooms, onions, garlic, ginger, Szechuan pepper, stirring often until mushrooms and onion are softened and starting to sear. Add corn and stir-fry, stirring often for about 1-2 min.
4. Stir in reserved oyster sauce mixture and cook, tossing often, until reduced nearly to a glaze; correct seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed. Serve with steamed rice or ramen noodles and minced cilantro as garnish. Serves 4
