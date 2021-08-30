I’ve had a cold for the last week. Not fun. Summer colds seem to be the worst. The weather is beautiful, the gardens calling to me, and here I am, beached like a whale in front of the television because nothing else is appealing. I nearly coughed up a lung two mornings in a row, and when I blew my nose, my husband thought a tornado was ripping through the yard. My sinuses were so full I couldn’t move my head suddenly in any direction without the feeling my eyeballs were being pulled out of their sockets. I should have bought stock in Kleenex, Mucinex, and any company making Ibuprofen.
At least with a winter cold, I feel justified in holing up in front of the tube, wrapped in my favorite blankey with a steaming cup of cocoa to make everything all right.
Despite all this, I don’t usually get colds or the flu. Not sure how I got lucky in that department, but I did.
Anyway, today, Sunday, the sun is shining, the zinnias are showing all their glorious colors, the air is sweet after a rainfall during the night, the bees aren’t taking the day off, and my dahlias are a spectacular shade of red. Oh, and the pink hollyhocks are holding on nicely. So, time for a walk to get the blood flowing again after my week of slothitude.
It felt like a perfect autumn day as I strolled on down the road to the Flambeau River. The sun was shining just so to highlight the green of the forest grasses. No turkeys or partridge to deter the trajectory of my path. (My fear of partridge is a joke between my husband and I). The bugs left me alone as well.
The river, always comforting, never disappointing, waited at the bottom of the hill, it’s movement slow and soothing. I suppose I could have taken the kayak for a spin but didn’t. I didn’t have a life jacket, but that was okay. It was enough to simply sit there and take it all in.
By the time I returned, trudging back up the road, the sun was high in the sky and warmer than when I’d started out. What felt like autumn, was definitely still summer. I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her yet anyway.
Now to make a big pot of chop suey, my Mom’s recipe. This is one of my favorite meals and sure to get my appetite back in shape. Actually, I never really lost it. Being down and out makes me crave food as comfort. Of course, who needs to be down and out for that? Not me.
Had a wonderful end to my day with a lovely phone conversation with both of my granddaughters, Anna and Lauren then sat down to read. I had two books to choose from, both purchased at a used bookstore in another town. In one I found a love letter, beautifully written and signed ‘Your Queen and wife, Sarah." Her words are so pretty that I just might save it. For now, it’s a bookmark. The ironic thing about this is that I found it in a book titled "Me Talk Pretty One Day" by David Sedaris. It’s a book of humorous essays that I’m certain gave Sarah’s husband a chuckle as he basked in the glow of her expression of love.
