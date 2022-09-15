...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Easterly winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 3 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Opinion: Public input on wildlife issues derailed by illegitimate special interests
Recently, Wisconsin citizens and wildlife were blatantly dismissed by a committee of the only statutory body in the state through which citizens can advise the Department of Natural Resources; the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC). This stands in sharp contrast to the WCC vision, which was created in part by Aldo Leopold and other conservationists in 1934.
Aldo Leopold said, “a land ethic changes the role of Homo sapiens from conqueror of the land-community to plain member and citizen of it. It implies respect for his fellow-members, and also respect for the community as such.” However, today, wild animals in our state live at the mercy of recreational hunters and trappers, with little recourse for recognition of public values increasingly shifting towards Leopold’s land ethic.
