Recently, Wisconsin citizens and wildlife were blatantly dismissed by a committee of the only statutory body in the state through which citizens can advise the Department of Natural Resources; the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC). This stands in sharp contrast to the WCC vision, which was created in part by Aldo Leopold and other conservationists in 1934.

Aldo Leopold said, “a land ethic changes the role of Homo sapiens from conqueror of the land-community to plain member and citizen of it. It implies respect for his fellow-members, and also respect for the community as such.” However, today, wild animals in our state live at the mercy of recreational hunters and trappers, with little recourse for recognition of public values increasingly shifting towards Leopold’s land ethic.

