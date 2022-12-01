Patricia Turner

Patricia Turner, access navigator at NorthLakes Community Clinic.

 Submitted photo

Open Enrollment began Tuesday, Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. An open enrollment period is a window of time when you can sign up for health insurance, adjust your current plan or cancel your plan. If you miss it, you may have to wait until the next open enrollment period to make any changes.

This year there are a few ways you can apply for coverage: A certified application counselor or access navigator can help by calling NorthLakes Community Clinic at 888-834-4551. The Marketplace Call Center is another option at 800-318-2596. It is also possible to enroll online at Healthcare.gov or use the website to find assistance nearest to you by using the Local Help tool at the bottom of the page.

