...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 8 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Patricia Turner, access navigator at NorthLakes Community Clinic.
Open Enrollment began Tuesday, Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. An open enrollment period is a window of time when you can sign up for health insurance, adjust your current plan or cancel your plan. If you miss it, you may have to wait until the next open enrollment period to make any changes.
This year there are a few ways you can apply for coverage: A certified application counselor or access navigator can help by calling NorthLakes Community Clinic at 888-834-4551. The Marketplace Call Center is another option at 800-318-2596. It is also possible to enroll online at Healthcare.gov or use the website to find assistance nearest to you by using the Local Help tool at the bottom of the page.
