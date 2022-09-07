RICE LAKE, Wis., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearm manufacturers, is proud to announce its latest Guns For Great Causes campaign with the donation of a one-of-a-kind New Original Henry Rifle to benefit the Shadow Warriors Project, co-founded by speaker, best-selling author, and former private military security contractor, Mark "Oz" Geist. The ornately engraved firearm is currently up for auction on Gunbroker.com, with 100% of the proceeds from the winning bid going directly to funding Shadow Warrior Project's endeavors. Early estimates suggest the auction could exceed $50,000.
Mark Geist served in the United States Marine Corps for 12 years before deciding to extend his service to the country as a special operative contractor, where he became part of an elite security team for a CIA outpost in Benghazi, Libya. This facility would become the target of the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia on September 11, 2012, and Geist is credited with saving the lives of 25 Americans during the siege. The actions of Geist and the rest of his team are depicted in the New York Times best-seller, 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi, and a feature film titled "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi."
