Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions for Wisconsin can also be found at 511wi.gov. &&