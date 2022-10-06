Wisconsin’s Ojibwe tribal member and craftsman Biskakone Greg Johnson is featured on PBS in a new episode of Craft in America premiering on the digital platforms of PBS and Craft in America starting November 2022, with a broadcast premiere on PBS on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to the series description, the Johnson episode is an exploration of handmade environments and hand built homes starting with the Ojibwe wild rice harvest in northern Wisconsin. Members of the Ojibwe tribe have been living in this region for generations, and tribal member and craftsman Biskakone Greg Johnson shares his mastery of the crafts and traditions of his people.

