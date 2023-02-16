Derek Chambers, center, attends a Feb. 8 award ceremony for Park Falls Police officers Seth Fohr, left, and Nancy Dehmlow, right. The officers received commendations and department Life Saver pins for rescuing Chambers from his home that was saturated with carbon monoxide after a furnace failed on Nov. 17, 2022. The officers were also poisoned in the process and required treatment as well.
From left, retired police chief Jerry Ernst, officer Seth Fohr, Park Falls resident Derek Chambers, officer Nancy Dehmlow and Police Chief Marvin Nevelier on Feb. 8, 2023. The two police chiefs presented commendations and department lifesaver pins to Fohr and Dehmlow for saving Chambers’ life on Nov. 17, 2022, when he succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning after a furnace failed. The officers were also treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Derek Chambers, center, watches as Park Falls Police officers Seth Fohr and Nancy Dehmlow receive commendations and department lifesaver pins for saving his life on Nov. 17, 2022, when he succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning after a furnace failed. From left, retired police chief Jerry Ernst presents Fohr with his honors, and Police Chief Marvin Nevelier presents Dehmlow with hers at right.
The Park Falls Police Department, from left, Officer Jacob Smutzer, Officer Jack Dietrich, Sgt. Dominick Koller, Administrative Assistant Wendy Ford, Police Chief Marvin Nevelier, Sgt. Robert Zoubek, Officer Nancy Dehmlow, Officer Luke Larson and Officer Seth Fohr.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — Park Falls Police Department honored two of their own on Feb. 8, with letters of commendation and Life Saver pins for their actions in rescuing a resident who was near death from carbon monoxide at his residence last November. Both officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after saving a life.
Derek Chambers, a professional glass artist who is semi retired while converting a former church into a residence at 335 3rd South Ave. S., in Park Falls, said he nearly died twice that week. He collapsed at home on Nov. 14, 2022 when found he had contracted rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening condition that results in massive muscle loss. While returning from hyperbaric chamber treatment in Milwaukee on Nov. 17, he called a neighbor to turn his furnace on so the home would be warm upon arrival.
