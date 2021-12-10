MERRILL — An officer involved death that occurred on Friday morning in Lincoln County is under investigation, according to a Dec, 10 press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:33 a.m. when Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding an individual with a knife inside of a Shady Lane Avenue residence in Pine River Township. A law enforcement official entered the residence, encountered the armed subject and discharged a firearm, striking the individual, according to the press release.
Law enforcement officials administered lifesaving efforts, as did emergency medical services upon arrival, according to the press release. The individual succumbed to the injuries while still at the scene.
The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
There is no danger to the public at this time.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.