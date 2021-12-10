Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, except 3 to 7 inches for northern Iron and Sawyer counties. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&