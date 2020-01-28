Wilma J. Schneider

April 12, 1929 - Jan. 15, 2020
Wilma J. “Jean” Schneider of Park Falls, formerly of West Bend, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire at the age of 90 years. She was born on April 12, 1929 in West Bend to the late Jacob W. Sr. and Frieda (nee Walde) Schneider. After attending local grade schools and graduating from West Bend High School, she went on to attend Carthage College in the central western part of Illinois where she earned a bachelor’s degree.
Jean went on to work for the United States Department of Agriculture with the Science and Education Administration. She retired on Aug. 31, 1979 after 27 years of dedicated service.
Throughout her life, her love of chemistry and love of the outdoors guided her through her professional life as well as her personal life. She also was a member of the Pike Lake Association.
Survivors include two nieces and one nephew: Gail Patricia Cassafer of San Francisco, California, Karl Frederick Schneider (Jay S. Davidson) of West Allis and Stephanie Ann Schneider of Franklin; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Schneider of Franklin; one great-niece, Rebecca Marie Richter of Franklin; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Stephen Ray, Warren Robert, and Jacob William, Jr.; and one aunt, Helen Konoske.
Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with Rev. David Schoob officiating. Burial was in Washington County Memorial Park.
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
