Nov. 30, 1947 - June 18, 2020
William Wagner Sr., 72, of Phillips, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital, Park Falls. William was born on Nov. 30, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was married to Mary Lou Wagner, who passed away a year a half ago.
William Wagner was with the Knights of Columbus and was also an usher for St. Charles Borromeo Church in Parma, Ohio, before he had his medical issues.
He is survived by his three sons: William (Randi) Wagner Jr., Douglas (Shannon) Wagner, and Jack Wagner; his daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Rizen; and nine grandchildren.
He will be missed by all that knew him but we know he is at peace, pain free, and with his wife.
A memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.