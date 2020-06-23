William Wagner Sr.

Nov. 30, 1947 - June 18, 2020

William Wagner Sr., 72, of Phillips, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital, Park Falls. William was born on Nov. 30, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was married to Mary Lou Wagner, who passed away a year a half ago.

William Wagner was with the Knights of Columbus and was also an usher for St. Charles Borromeo Church in Parma, Ohio, before he had his medical issues.

He is survived by his three sons: William (Randi) Wagner Jr., Douglas (Shannon) Wagner, and Jack Wagner; his daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Rizen; and nine grandchildren.

He will be missed by all that knew him but we know he is at peace, pain free, and with his wife.

A memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555.

