William J. Palecek

Oct. 23, 1937 - Oct. 25, 2020

William “Bill” J. Palecek, age 83, of Park Falls, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living Stonewood in Eau Claire. He was born on Oct. 23, 1937, in Butternut, the son of George and Liz (Kerscher) Palecek. After graduating from the Butternut High School, Bill entered the Army National Guard for two years. He operated a crane in the wood yard of the Flambeau Paper Mill in Park Falls for 40 years and made many lifelong friends. After retiring from the mill he spent 18 years working in his beloved woods and spent every moment he could enjoying them. Bill was also a private airplane pilot and spent many years flying a small plane around the northwoods with family and friends. In January of 2020 he was diagnosed with ALS and moved to Eau Claire to be close to his children.

He is survived by three children: Peggy (Don) Joyner of Elk Mound, Rick (Joy) Palecek of Eau Claire, and Scott (Monica) Palecek of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Molly Palecek, Maygen Palecek, Jennifer (Chris) McMeans, Jaclyn Joyner, Alisha (Jeremy) Boettcher, Jake (Danielle) Berger; 10 great-grandchildren: Devin, Ashley, Cody, Brady, Sawyer, Raven, Caitlin, Bennet, Wyatt, and Korah; two great-great granddaughters: Everly and Sailor; his sister, Pat (Nic) Bley of Seattle, Washington; his close friend, Marian Walker; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois, brother John, and infant sister Mary.

A memorial Mass will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.

A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.

