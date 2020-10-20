William J. Little Sr.
July 31, 1949 - Oct. 15, 2020
William John Little Sr., 71, of Park Falls, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 31, 1949 in Park Falls, the son of Robert J. and Helen C. (Ketterl) Little. William was a graduate of the Park Falls High School and worked on the track crew at the Flambeau Paper Mill until he retired in 2011. On July 17, 1971 he married Terry Charleston in Park Falls. William enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Terry of Park Falls; his son, Bill (Kelly Moore) Little of Park Falls; five grandchildren: Brandon Little, Mykenzie Little, Alex Martin, Gracie Martin, and Emma Martin; his brother, Robert (Carol) Little of Park Falls; his sister, Patricia Woodie of Park Falls; two sisters-in-law: Nancy Little of Park Falls and Rose Little of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Richard and James Little; his sister, Jean Little; and brother-in-law, Robert Woodie.
A memorial service will be held at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.