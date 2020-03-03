May 18, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2020
William Carl Schnautz, age 84, of Park Falls, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. He was born on May 18, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William F. and Mary (Thier) Schnautz. William was a graduate of Park Falls High School. After graduation, he entered the United States National Guard and was activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a logger, farmer, and worked for St. Croix Fishing Rods before moving to Illinois and working for General Motors for 20 years. William returned to Park Falls after his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by three sons: William (Marie) Schnautz of Lockport, Illinois, Richard Schnautz of Lockport, Illinois, and Joseph Schnautz of Indiana; his granddaughter, Prudence Johanna; two brothers: Carl (Nancy) Schnautz of Park Falls, and Michael (Susan) Schnautz of Butternut; two sisters: Marlene Fulfer of Tinley Park, Illinois, and Lorraine Goudie of Darien, Illinois; his former wife, Carol; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, William Goudie.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
