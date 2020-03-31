William A. Zoesch

Dec. 30, 1943 - March 19, 2020
William Arthur Zoesch, 76, of Butternut passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau with family by his side.
Bill was born on Dec. 30, 1943 to the late Fred and Helen (Williams) Zoesch. He was raised in Butternut. He spent a year in the army.
On Feb. 20, 1971, he married Bonita Brandt. He was a lifelong member of St Paul's Lutheran Church where he was a trustee. He took great pride in maintaining the church as a custodian.
He worked at the Park Falls Paper Mill for 35 years. Prior to working at the mill, he worked at Sam Neeck & Sons and the Butternut Cheese Factory.
Bill will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed planting and tending to his garden, camping, fishing, attending the Hodag, hunting and spending time with his sons and grandkids at the hunting shack. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren whether it be dance recitals, swim meets, basketball, baseball or football games.
He is survived by his wife; two sons: William (Dani) and Dennis (Jackie); six grandchildren: Hannah, Hayley, Makenna, Jayden, Carsen, and Ben; his siblings: Lorraine Furtak, Ruth (Harvey) Bilz, John (Jeanne) Zoesch, David (Joanne) Zoesch; sisters-in-law: Mary Zoesch and Elaine Zoesch; mother-in-law, Annabelle Brandt; and godmother, Marion Russell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Barbara Scherwinski, Dorothy Ford, Anita Altman, and Lois Stempinski; four brothers: Gary, Paul, Eugene, and Fred; and his father-in-law, Robert Brandt.
The family would like to thank all of the medical staff at the Park Falls and St. Clare's hospitals and the Aspirus Hospice House for the exceptional care and compassion given to Bill and especially to Pastor Deitz for his comforting words.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.