Wayne C. Eitl
June 25, 1950 — June 8, 2021
Wayne Clifford Eitel Sr., “Cliff” was called home on June 8, 2021 after fighting a long courageous battle with Parkinson Disease surrounded by his family. He was born June 25, 1950 on the family farm in Emery, WI to John and Annabelle (nee Tillet) Eitel.
Cliff’s parents owned Big Elk Resort in Phillips, WI for many years and he enjoyed working the resort and meeting the people. Cliff retired as a fabrication welder at IAP. He owned and operated a landscaping business “Cliff’s AVS”. Cliff provided important service to our community and worked on the hospital expansion in Park Falls with the business. Anyone who met or worked with Cliff was happy to have his helping hand.
Cliff enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, boating, camping, hunting trips with friends and family and being outdoors. Cliff could fix anything and enjoyed “tinkering” with many projects in his spare time. Cliff and Deb enjoyed all of these things together as they worked side by side. They enjoyed being surrounded by their kids and grandkids. Cliff was a great father and teacher to his kids and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and teaching them as well.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Debra Lynne (nee Helgestad) Eitel and by four children: Darian (Evan Jorgenson) Eitel, Paula (Damion Wadsworth) Williams, Tyne (Keith) Hoffman and Wayne (Rebecca) Eitel Jr., and by 9 grandchildren: Alexa and Wyatt Warshall, Kiyah Williams (father Jason Williams), Keenan Temby, Briley, Scarlett, Patterson Hoffman, Damien and Isabella Eitel and by 5 sisters: Connie Heizler, Nona Hataj, Barbara Esterholm, Marcia Benson and Cheryl (Kim) Beres and by his brother Roger (Martha) Eitel and several nieces and nephews and further survived by Sister-in-laws Diane (Mike Dahlman) Johnson, Dawn Anderson and brother-in-law Steven Helgestad.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents John and Annabelle Eitel, 1 brother Dennis Eitel (KIA Vietnam) and brother-in-laws: Richard Hataj, John Heizler, Earl Cundy, Rupert Benson, Les “Punky” Helgestad, Larry Beres and Paul Johnson.
Upon his wishes cremation took place with private family services and at a later date a Celebration of Cliff’s life will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at heindlfuneralhome.com
