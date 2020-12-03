Wanda L. Jens

May 1, 1923 - Nov. 20, 2020

Wanda L. Jens, 97, Phillips, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020, with her family beside her. Wanda was born to George Thomas and Cynthia Lavina (Neal) Sullins in Madison County, Arkansas, on May 1, 1923.

Wanda became a photographer’s assistant, seamstress, was a dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her passing is the loss of a loved family matriarch, and she is greatly missed.

She leaves behind her son, Timothy (Waverlee); daughters: Terry (Daniel) Doberstein and Betsy (John) Rasmussen; daughter-in-law and dear friend, Linda Jens; many, many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents; siblings: Paul, George, Guy, Carl, Irma, Mildred Gay, and Anne; and sons: Steven and Jeffrey.

Interment and a celebration of life to be held in the spring by family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the hospice care team and the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home for their care and kindness in such a difficult time.

