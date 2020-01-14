Virginia V. Zach

Aug. 3, 1922 - Jan. 8, 2020
Virginia Victoria Zach, 97, of Phillips, a former Town of Emery resident, died at her daughter’s home Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Virginia was under the care of her family and Fairview Hospice in Savage, Minnesota. She was born in Philip, South Dakota, on Aug. 3, 1922, the daughter of Charles and Anna Vich.
Virginia was married to George Zach in Phillips, Wisconsin, on Sept. 20, 1941. Virginia and George operated a small dairy farm in Emery until 1959, after which they moved into Phillips. She was a homemaker and seamstress, but also worked at Louies Café, the Phillips Nursing Home, and outside of Phillips in Rockford, Illinois, at various times. She was active on the altar committee and other women's groups at St. John's Lutheran Church in Phillips. Virginia loved to garden and work outside. She also did beautiful seamstress work, knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Heindl Funeral Home with Pastor John Trewyn officiating. Interment will be in the Emery Cemetery in the Town of Emery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday morning for visitation at 10:30 a.m. until services begin.
Virginia is survived by one son, George (Linda) of Wales; by one daughter, Shirley (Tom) dePetra of Savage, Minnesota; by five grandchildren: Todd Kreiling, Theresa (Kenny) Takli-Ferguson, Brenda (Jon) Thorsen, Rebecca Zach, and Craig Kreiling; 10 great-grandchildren; and by two sisters: Marianna Lewis of Janesville and Alice Polacek of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; one daughter, Linda; one grandson, Carl; eight brothers and one sister.
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
