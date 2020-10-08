Virgil W. Lord
Feb. 14, 1931 - Sept. 30, 2020
Virgil “Skip” W. Lord, 89, of Prentice, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, of cancer while under the care of his family and Flambeau Home Health and Hospice. Virgil was born Feb. 14, 1931, on the family farm in Medford to Edward and Stella (Hilton) Lord. He graduated from Prentice High School in 1949. He started college at UW-Eau Claire but then enlisted in the US Marines Jan. 22, 1951. He married his high school sweetheart Betty Vokoun on April 5, 1951, and after serving in the Marines, graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1955. He was a teacher in Hammond before moving back to Prentice and teaching High School History and Drivers Ed.
Skip worked at Prentice Hydraulics, Omark Industries, and Prentice Franklin before retiring. He loved the outdoors and wanted to be active so he volunteered to work with the Forest Service (Medford Office) in the Mondeaux Dam area. He enjoyed time with his family, playing cards and fishing.
He is survived by his seven children: Michael (Debbie) Lord, Dan (Linda) Lord, Pat (Julie) Lord, Linda (Larry) Revak, B.J. (Jerry) Steinbach, Dennis Lord, and K.C. (Tom) Lochner; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and one sister, Vivian (Lord) Joubert.
Virgil is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sister, Vicki (Lord) Larson; and two grandsons: Jason Lord and Baby Lord.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
