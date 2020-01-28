March 11, 1930 - Jan. 15 2020
Violet Marie (Schultz) Wegner, age 89, of Minneapolis, MN, died, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Maranatha Care Center, Minneapolis. She was born on March 11, 1930, to Ernest and Anna (Jendrny) Schultz, on the family farm, near Butternut. Her early life and schooling were in Butternut. She enjoyed gardening, and researching family backgrounds to write and publish family histories.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Harold Wegner; her three sons: Laird (Barb), William (Polly) and John (Jennifer) Wegner; their families of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers and sisters: Ernest, Jr., Donald, Lorraine, Evelyn and William. She is survived by sisters: Mrs. Elaine Zoesch, Mrs. Arlene (Donald) Wartgow; brother, Merlin (Jean) Schultz; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A funeral service was held at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ham Lake, Minnesota, on Jan. 20, 2020. Pastors Craig Quiring and Keith Griffin officiated.
Interment was at Morningside Memorial Gardens.
