Sept. 10, 2020
Violet G. Darland-Dabel (nee Heizler), passed away peacefully at her home in Racine, Wisconsin surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 87. She was born in Phillips to the late Fred and Marie Heizler. She graduated Phillips High School in May 1951, and later moved to Milwaukee to raise her family in West Allis. She resided in Caldwell for a short time before retiring to Tarpon Springs, Florida, and returned to Wisconsin in 1998 to help raise her grandchildren in Racine.
Violet was the beloved mother of Kellyann (Marc) Dorava; cherished grandmother of Anthoni, Nathan, Jerome and Amelia; and is further survived by her siblings: Merle, Richard (Bonnie), and Janet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert (RJ); and brother, Fred.
She was the family matriarch, confidant and guiding light. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends, and taking family trips to Phillips. Her family will miss her deeply, especially her smile, stories of growing up in the Northwoods and her beautiful outlook on life. She was the most selfless person, helping anyone in need, always showing love and support never an unkind word was spoken. The best mother, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could have. A special place in Heaven has been reserved for Violet.
A memorial celebration of Violet’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. at Peace of Mind Funeral & Cremation Services, 5325 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214.
