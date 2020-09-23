Violet A. Anderson
April 26, 1928 - Sept. 16, 2020
Violet A. "Shirley" Anderson, 92, of Phillips, passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 16, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. Violet was born on April 26, 1928, to Oscar and Minnie (Minks) Nerison in Tigerton.
She is survived by her children: Robert Anderson, Jr. and Karen Anderson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters.
Violet is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr., brother, Harold Nerison; and parents.
A funeral service was held Sept. 21, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church with visitation an hour before. Burial took place in Lakeside II Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home assisted the family.
