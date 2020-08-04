Victoria L. Stanke

Jan. 12, 1976 - July 10, 2020

Victoria Lynn Stanke, 44 of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith from respiratory arrest. She was born on Jan. 12, 1976, in Wausau to William and Patsy (Collins) Stanke.

She is survived by her father, William, of Phillips; two sons: Shonea Stanke of Bruce, and Zachary Kerckhove; one daughter, Angel Tainter of Chippewa Falls; and a brother, William Stanke. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy, and a brother, Timothy Stanke.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. A notice will be published at that time.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

