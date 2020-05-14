Victor C. Pignatari

April 18, 1931 - May 5, 2020
Victor Charles Pignatari, 89, of Phillips, formerly of Highwood, Illinois, died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1931 to Victor and Louisa in Highland Park, Illinois. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He married Ruth Krell on Sept. 11, 1953, at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska. He was a sheet metal worker, a member of St. James Catholic Church in Highwood, Illinois, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed time with his family, volunteering, dancing, and having a good laugh.
Victor is survived by his wife, Ruth; their five children: Andrew (Kate) of Little Suamico, Dennis (Barb) of Gurnee, Illinois, Jane (Jack) Harding of Highwood, Illinois, Victor (Stella) of Grayslake, Illinois, and Caroline (Greg) Otto of Kennan; by 10 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and his sister, Theresa Ori. He is preceded in death by his brother, Alfred, and two sisters, Marie Campagni and Lucille Campagni.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held in Kennan and Highwood, Illinois, at a later date. Military honors will be held by Neilson Winter Post 362. Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery.
