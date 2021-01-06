Jan. 2, 1931 - Dec. 26, 2020
Veronica J. Patterson, 89, Medford, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Our House Sr. Living, Medford, where she had resided for the past two years.
Funeral services for Veronica took place on Jan. 5 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford, with Father Patrick McConnell officiating. Interment was at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery, Medford, with family members serving as pallbearers.
Veronica was born on Jan. 2, 1931, at the Town of Little Black, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Sperl) Kramar.She attended Georgetown Elementary School, Kennan and was a graduate of Phillips High School.Her marriage took place on July 4, 1953, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Kennan to John Harold Patterson and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1960.
She did home child care for 32 years while residing in Medford.She enjoyed crafting, knitting mittens and caps, crocheting, and doing plastic canvas work.She also helped in the kitchen for VFW Auxiliary functions.She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford, and the Medford VFW Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children: Kenneth (Michele) Patterson of Withee, Gail (Steven) Kuczkowski of South Carolina, Dennis (Diene) Patterson of Gilman, and Betty (Roger) Ludwig of Dorchester; along with numerous grandchildren.Also surviving are her siblings: Frieda Kempen of Kimberly and Richard (Virginia) Kramar of Phillips.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Clarence Kramar and Florence Uravich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be given to the family for a future designation.Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family.For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
