Timothy R. Johns

Feb. 27, 1941 - July 24, 2020
Timothy Raymond Johns of Park Falls died peacefully on July 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and his loving wife and childhood sweetheart, Diane.
Tim was born on Feb. 27, 1941, to Raymond and La Nora Johns at Milwaukee's Columbia Hospital. He grew up in Whitefish Bay, vacationed in Minocqua and attended college at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Diane Irene Cook on Dec. 29, 1962, during their senior year, and graduated UW with a Bachelors of Business Administration. Tim built a career at Kremers Urban Pharmaceutical Company in Mequon, where he served as president until 1983. In 1977, Tim and Diane purchased a lake house "Aquila" in Minocqua on Lake Tomahawk. In retirement, Tim and Diane wintered at their "Serendipity" home in Park Falls, and continued to spend their summers at their Minocqua house.
Tim enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, golf, and caretaking for his sidekick, Paul, his son. Tim took impeccable care of his brain-injured son for the past three decades.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; sons: Scott (Kelly), Paul, and Jeff (Amy); grandchildren: Christopher, Carly, Tucker, and Tommy Lee; siblings: Nancy, Steve (Blanca), Stuart and Chrissy (David).
A celebration of life will be held this next Memorial Day in Minocqua.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.
