Thomas Richard (Tippy) Drake
July 1, 1939 – April 15, 2021
Thomas Richard Drake of 129 Madison Court, Jasper, GA, passed away at The Retreat in Jasper on April 15, 2021 at the age of 81 . Tom (Tippy) was born July 1, 1939 in Syracuse NY to Thomas Francis Drake and Margaret (Meere) Drake. He was raised in Syracuse and joined the Marine Corp at the age of 17. He was a proud veteran and served in Morocco, North Africa 3 years from 1957 thru 1959. After serving in the Marine Corp he returned to Syracuse where he joined the Syracuse police department.
Tom worked for Smith Corona, Kardex, Sperry, and Unisys in New York, Ohio, and Minnesota. He was the founder of 5R Processors. He retired early from Unisys and he and Jo bought a farm in Catawba, WI, where they lived for 32 years. The farm was their pride and joy, and will always be considered “Home”.
While living in Minnesota he enjoyed camping, fishing, and exploring the Northwoods. A favorite time was a house boat trip with family and friends in the Voyageurs National Park. He continued these hobbies after moving to Wisconsin, and at the cabin on Thousand Island Lake in the UP of Michigan. A day of fishing off the pontoon was always a special day, rain or shine. Friends stopping by for coffee in the mornings was a favorite time for him at the farm and cabin.
Tom also enjoyed traveling, including a fly in fishing trip to Canada, winter vacations in Mexico, and several months in 1985 when he and Jo worked in Germany. They traveled and explored Europe along with two of their children Jodi and Rick.
He and Jo enjoyed watching Syracuse Orange NCAA basketball games, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and especially the Green Bay Packers NFL games.
Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jo Ann (Stringer)
He is survived by 5 children Thomas Drake, Sheila Drake, Joseph Drake, Daniel Drake, and Nicole Kavanagh. There are 7 grandchildren, Brandon Drake, Katie Drake, Emma Drake, Daniel Drake, Taylor Drake, Kinsey Kavanagh and Haley Kavanagh. There are 2 great grandchildren.
He is survived by three step children, Jodi Madaus, Marci Simons, and Rick (Karen) Lybeck. 3 step grandchildren Joseph Simons, Nora Lybeck, and Klara Lybeck.
He is survived by his sister Mary Kennedy (Jim), sisters- in- law Judy Carlisle & Jeri Brown, and many nieces and nephews. His nephew Sean described his Uncle Tom in saying he was a charismatic and genuine person. Indeed he was.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Margaret(Peg) LaHart, a brother James(Beanie) Drake, his father- & mother -in -law Kenny & Irene Stringer, his brothers- in- law Thomas Carlisle and Ken Stringer, and his sister in law Colleen Stringer..
Because of travel distance and the Covid pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Georgia Mountains Hospice in Jasper would be appreciated. The family wants to thank Georgia Mountains Hospice and the staff at The Retreat for their loving respectful care.
Please visit the “In Their Honor” website www.intheirhonor.com to view condolences. Send condolences to www.ithjkj@gmail.com to be added to website.
