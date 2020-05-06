June 13, 1962 - April 25, 2020
Thomas Michael Westemeier, age 57, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 13, 1962 in Oconomowoc , the son of Edward and Patricia (Krueger) Westemeier. Thomas worked for Park Falls Hardwoods for many years and enjoyed fishing and golf.
He is survived by his parents: Edward and Patricia Westemeier of Crawford, Nebraska; four brothers: Jon (Traci) Westemeier of Chadron, Nebraska, Ronald (Holly) Westemeier of Alliance, Nebraska, Roger Westemeier of Chadron, Nebraska, and Brian Westemeier of Park Falls; one sister, Heidi (Chuck) Schultz of Fort Peck, Montana; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
