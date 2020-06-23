Thomas L. Malvich

Oct. 19, 1928 - June 12, 2020
Thomas Lloyd (Lloyd) Malvich, age 91, of Waterford, Michigan, passed away June 12, 2020. Lloyd was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Phillips and passed peacefully in Hartland, Michigan.
He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Malvich; the loving father of Linda JoAnne Malvich, Thomas Lloyd Malvich, Jr., the late Lori Diane Malvich, Mark Alan Malvich and H. Scott (Monica) Malvich; the loving grandfather of Krista (Chris) Doyle, H. Scott Malvich, Jr., Rachel Malvich, Marlayna Malvich, Logan Malvich, Landon Malvich, Liam Malvich and Leighton Malvich; the great-grandfather of Nicholas and Julia Doyle; the dear brother of the late Anna Bolz, the late Oscar Malvich, the late Mary Hunley, the late John Malvich, the late Kay Fowler, the late Margaret Barger, the late Michael Malvich and Dorothy Anderson of Park Falls.
The family will plan a celebration of his life later this summer with interment in Phillips (dates to be determined). In lieu of flowers, memorialized tributes can be made to the Lori D. Malvich Trust, P.O. Box 368 Davisburg, MI 48350, for Lloyd’s Grandsons educational needs or to an appropriate charity.
