Thomas J. Klimowski

May 15, 1954 — Feb. 9, 2020
Thomas John Klimowski, 65, Town of Elk, died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 9. Born in Phillips May 15, 1954, to John and Alice (Heitkemper) Klimowski, he was a 1972 graduate of Phillips High School and a life member of the FFA. He attended UW-Madison Farm Short Course. He was married to Jean Schuh on Oct. 29, 1983, in Colby. He served as chairman, supervisor and fire warden for the Town of Elk. He was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Loyal Order of Moose. In 1991, he hosted the Dairy Breakfast.
He is survived by wife, Jean; three children: Lara (David) of McKay, Florida, Dana (Kelly) McCullah, North Carolina, and John of Phillips; by three grandchildren: Cole (Megan), Caitlyn, and Caleb; great-grandson, Bradley; by two sisters: Margie (Jeff) Reinke of Phillips, and Kathy Klimowski of Medford; and by sister-in-law, Diana (Chris) McCrackin of Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Spring inurnment will be in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Phillips.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.