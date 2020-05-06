Thomas I. Wilkins

July 13, 1936 - April 28, 2020

Thomas Isaac Wilkins, age 83, of Black Earth, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Aster Assisted Living. He was born July 13, 1936, in Madison to Otto and Myrella (Halverson) Wilkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road in Black Earth, tentatively in August 2020 with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding. Please see www.gundersonfh.com for updated service information and to leave condolences for the family.

