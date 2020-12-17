Thomas Gehring
Sept. 25, 1933 - Dec. 8, 2020
Thomas Gehring, 87, of Tomahawk, passed away in his home Dec. 8, 2020. He was born in Kennan on the family farm on Sept. 25, 1933, to Joseph F. and Frances (Huven) Gehring. Tom enjoyed keeping busy with both fishing from a boat, ice fishing, gardening, keeping his home up and visiting family. Tom worked on the family farm and then as a logger, a job he truly enjoyed, until his retirement.
He is survived by sister, Mary (Robert) Rosandich of Rockford, Illinois, as well as nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Frances Gehring; brother, Joseph P. (Millie) Gehring; two brothers-in-law, Walter (Ida) Parpart and Edward (Lila) Lasee; sisters, Ida (Walter) Parpart, Lila (Edward) Lasee; sister-in-law, Millie (Joseph) Gehring; several nephews; and one great nephew.
Tom and his smile will be greatly missed by family and friends but he will live on in our wonderful memories. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
