Theodore L. Kornuth

Jan. 12, 1949 - March 25, 2020
Theodore Lynn Kornuth, 71, Town of Harmony, died in the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Kennan on Jan. 12, 1949, the son of George and Josephine (Kuchera) Kornuth. He was married to Carol Sandusky in West Allis on Aug. 9, 1969.
He was employed by Milwaukee County, and following his retirement, they made their home in the Town of Harmony. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; by three children: George of West Allis, Nicole of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wesley of Phillips; by eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Gwendolyn, Kaylee, Thea, Austin, Autumn, Ansleigh, and Anthony; by two great-grandchildren: JoMarie and Jaycee; by five siblings: Kevin (Kathy) of New Berlin, Randy (Claudia) of Milwaukee, Vicki (Monty) Reamer of Milwaukee, Brian of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Cindy (Jim) Buck of Violet Hill, Alaska; and by brother and sister in laws: Barbara (Jim) Smole of Elm Grove. He is preceded in death by his parents, and by two grandsons, Joseph and Devin.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date.
