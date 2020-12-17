Thelma Eddy
June 18, 1915 - Dec. 6, 2020
Thelma Eddy, 105, formerly of South Beloit, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Madison County Hospital, Winterset, Iowa.
She was born June 18, 1915, in Goodrich, Kansas, the daughter of Claude and Lydia (Brownrigg) Trigg. Thelma was a graduate of L.I.F.E. Bible College, Los Angeles, California. She married Reverend Norman Eddy on Aug. 12, 1936, in Blue Mound, Kansas. He predeceased her on May 15, 1990.
Thelma was active in church ministry along with her husband at the Phillips Foursquare Church, the Independence, Iowa, Foursquare Church, and the Beloit Foursquare Church. She was a woman of faith and an inspiration to all who knew her. Thelma was a wonderful partner with Norman and an amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She was quite accomplished at sewing and quilting, making many handmade quilts and other special items for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to treasure. She was an excellent cook and even making pies for Thanksgiving dinner until she was 103.
Survivors include her sons: Paul (Patty) Eddy of Princeton, Illinois, and Nathan (Becky) Eddy of Winterset, Iowa; grandchildren: Seth (Mia) Eddy of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Cara (Dan) Kniss of Princeton, Illinois, and Luke (Shawna) Eddy of Mooresville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren: Alex and Colin Kniss of Princeton, Illinois, Noah and Hannah Eddy of Mooresville, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Bob and his wife Lucy, and three sisters, Mabel Shelton, Eva Walker and Doris Trigg.
Visitation of remembrance for Thelma will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. A private family graveside service will be led by Nathan Eddy.
Online condolences may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
