Terrence E. Lammi

Nov. 2, 1941 - July 7, 2020
Terrence Edwin “T.E.” Lammi, age 78, of Brantwood, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, with his soulmate, Lillian, by his side. T.E. was born Nov. 2, 1941, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk, WI. He was the only child of the late Eino and Wenona (Swenson) Lammi. He was united in marriage to Lillian (Maki) on July 13, 1963.
Terry attended the Knox Mills School and later graduated from Tripoli High School in 1959. He played baseball throughout his high school years and was a catcher. Before graduation, T.E. started his lifelong self-employment driving pulp trucks and selling Christmas trees. He hauled wood for 47 years. Terry has grown, cut, peeled, hauled, and milled a lot of wood in his day. He would often say “wood is wonderful” or “well, I am going to make some sawdust!” It was easy to see that he loved his line of work. It wasn’t work for him; it was really a way of life.
Terry will be remembered for his love for his kitties, always being there with a listening ear, a great smile, heart of gold, and lending a helping hand for the ones he loved, which always included a really good joke. We will think of him often, especially when we smell sawdust, see a WWE commercial on TV, eat spaghetti and meatballs, cherry pie, drink a Pepsi, when we see a cat, or go to the woods to cut down our annual Christmas tree. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his wife, Lillian, of 57 years; three daughters: Pam Lammi of Superior, Kim (Todd) Gregory) of Greenville, and Terrie (Shawn) Murphy of Barneveld; seven grandchildren: Michael Esterholm, Tommy Lammi, Samantha Murphy, Christopher Lammi, Desiree (Dustin) Witta, Gavin Gregory, and Lorin Gregory.
Terry is further survived by five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eino and Wenona.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Generations Funeral Home in Tomahawk. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 5 p.m. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
View Terry’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
Special thanks to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.