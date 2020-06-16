Terence Gardner

March 16, 1940 - June 7, 2020

Terence “Terry” Gardner, age 80, of Park Falls, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 16, 1940, in Mauston, the son of John and Virginia (Babcock) Gardner. On March 17, 1972, he married Sandy VanDerBunt. Terry was known to his friends in the Waukesha area as “Tuna” and worked for Navistar, Inc until his retirement in 1997. Terry and Sandy then moved to Park Falls and Terry worked security for the Flambeau Paper Mill until he fully retired at the age of 70. He enjoyed softball, bowling, golf and playing poker.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Park Falls; three children: Tammy Barnett of Sullivan, Ken Bishop of Dousman, and Ryan (April) Gardner of Pewaukee; three grandchildren: Nicole, Brooke, and Gavin; one great-granddaughter, Paige; his brother, Jack (Phyllis) Gardner of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Kara “Beaner”; his sister, Mary Linda Gardner; and his brother, Dennis Gardner.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.

