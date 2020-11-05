Sylvia White
June 26, 1923 - Oct. 18, 2020
Sylvia Von Obstfelder White (Bejcek), 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, in Beloit. Born in Phillips on June 26, 1923, to Frank and Mary Bejcek (Baratka), Sylvia lived there with brothers Frank and Edward, until she graduated from high school in 1941.
Sylvia married Armin (Bud) Von Obstfelder in 1943 and, together over 45 years, enjoyed raising three children in Illinois, returning frequently to her hometown to visit and vacation with friends and relatives, eventually retiring in Wisconsin and Florida. Widowed in 1988, Sylvia later married Donald White of Bend, Oregon. They enjoyed almost 20 years together blending their respective lives, households and expanding families in Florida and Oregon.
Wherever they lived and in their extensive travels, Sylvia and both husbands frequented available senior centers for the ready camaraderie. Sylvia loved hosting visitors at home and away, cooking and baking for the occasions, playing cards, thrifting and exploring local attractions. She always kept physically active with dancing, golfing, gardening and, somewhat later in life, hiking.
In 2015, several years after Don's death, Sylvia returned to the Midwest to live in Beloit with Ray and Joan — enjoying many family gatherings with all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren there.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husbands Bud in 1988, and Don in 2009; and by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank Bejcek, Jr. (Verna Copija) and Edward Bejcek (Mary Krizak)
Sylvia is survived by her children: Pam (Ken) Loertscher of Carmel, Indiana, Debbie (Michael) Turnbull of Clinton, Washington, and Ray (Joan Elwell) Von Obstfelder of Beloit; by her step-children: Cindy (Loren) Waggoner of Tualatin, Oregon, and Bruce (Margo) White of Caldwell, Idaho; by nine grandchildren: Tim (Stephanie) Von Obstfelder, Ben (Kelly) Von Obstfelder, Kim (Justin) Belmarez, Mike Von Obstfelder, Heather Turnbull (Jasper Cheng), Travis (Jennifer) Waggoner, Aaron (Michelle) Waggoner, Josh (Monica) White, and Jake (Erin) White; and by 17 great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering for Sylvia will be held at a later date.
View Sylvia's online obituary and leave condolences and remembrances at https://www.daleymurphywisch.com.
