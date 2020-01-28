Nov. 19, 1943 - Jan. 1, 2020
Sylvester “Sy” Harry Kielpinski Jr., age 76 of Phillips, passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home while under the care of Flambeau Home Health and Hospice.
Sy was born on Nov. 19, 1943 to Sylvester Sr. and his wife Phyllis (Prodzinski). He grew up on the south side of Milwaukee, often running errands to the neighborhood grocery, which was owned by a gentleman known as Bunny. Because of his frequent trips to that grocer, Sy earned the nickname "Bunny" affectionately given by his family. He would not be happy to read of it here! Sy graduated from Bay View High School in 1961 and spent the majority of his adult life working as an arborist for the City of Milwaukee. He was also a member of the Army Reserves.
Upon retirement, Sy permanently moved to his vacation home on Solberg Lake in Phillips. He loved to fish, but his favorite past time was sitting on his deck, watching the birds and animals that he fed. He made his daily rounds to the area gas stations collecting his scratchies and making friends. Sy had many friends, but never won big on those scratchies. He loved visiting with friends at Sunset Bay and the Polish Palace, watching football and playing cards. He was, of course, an avid Badger and Packer fan. He was a devout Catholic and a long standing member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. It meant a great deal to him that Father Jerry, whom he had a great deal of respect for, was at his bedside.
Sy is survived by his mother, Phillis Kielpinski (Hartford); his brothers: Edmund (Ruth) of Hartford, and Dennis (Kathi) of Phillips; three nieces, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Sr.
Sy was a simple man and he has requested that there be no funeral or memorial service. His family will meet in warmer weather to commemorate his passing.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing and other staff of Flambeau Home Health and Hospice and Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home, where he served as the honorary mayor.
He will be deeply missed.
