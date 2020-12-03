Susan L. Person

Aug. 6, 1977 - Nov. 17, 2020

Susan L. Person, 43, of Phillips, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, under the care of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Susan was born on Aug. 6, 1977, to Robert and Helen (Holoubek) Person.

Susan loved helping people and was very sympathetic towards others. She always showed a lot of compassion and was a source of strength. She loved going to the Red Apple Center because of the staff all the activities offered there.

She is survived by her mother; siblings, Pearl, Violet, Victor, Samuel; and uncle, John.

Susan is preceded in death by her father; and brother, Paul.

A graveside service was held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Phillips. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home assisted the family.

