Dec. 25, 1956 - Dec. 23, 2019
Susan J. Schmidt, 62, of Butternut, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born to Charles and Lois Fuhrman on Dec. 25, 1956, in Milwaukee. She graduated from Park Falls High School in 1975. She married Joseph Schmidt of Pewaukee in 1986 before settling down in Butternut to raise her family.
In high school, Susan worked for Dr. Enzinger before finding employment with the Northwoods Community Credit Union, where she worked for over 30 years. Despite her many years in the financial services industry, Susan often said she missed her calling to be a nurse, as she found joy in caring for others.
Many would describe Susan as down-to-earth and humble. She loved family, friends and had a big heart for animals. She truly had a gift with people and would not hesitate to extend kindness to strangers. She had a great sense of humor and knew how to laugh at herself and the situations life threw her way.
Susan is survived by her husband; daughter Gabrielle Schmidt (Alex); son Joseph (Jewels) Schmidt; grandson William Schmidt; granddaughter Ariya Schmidt; her parents; sister Judith Michalski, and brother Greg Fuhrman. She is preceded in death by dear friend Delores Scheibl and beloved brothers Michael and Charlie Fuhrman.
At her request, no services will be held. Instead, Susan wished to have a remembrance celebration in the spring at Smith Lake, where she made many precious memories.
