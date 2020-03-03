Steven E. Skotzke

March 16, 1957 - Feb. 28, 2020
Steven Edward Skotzke, 62, Phillips, died at his home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, while under the care of his family and Flambeau Home Health and Hospice. He was born on March 16, 1957, the son of Richard and Audrey Skotzke. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and then a Masters of business administration degree
from Cardinal Stritch University. He was married to Cynthia Lucille Boer on Sept. 17, 1983. He served as Contracts Director for Marquip, Inc. and then BW Papersystems in Phillips for 38 years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, bowling, boating, camping, travel, and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; by four children: Michelle Lucille (Josh) Stroheker of Girard, Illinois, Kristyn Tamara (Broc) Snow of Davenport, Iowa, Kayla Stephanie of Moline, Illinois, and Nicholas Edward Steven of West Des Moines, Iowa; by seven grandchildren: Bradyn, Bryce, Brooklyn, Brinsley, Liam, Wesley, and Leonardo; by two brothers: Martin (Kathleen) of Oregon, Wisconsin, and Michael (Carol) of Madison; and by three sisters: Patricia (Douglas) Reichhoff of Friendship, Janice Cokely of Sun Prairie, and Laurie (William) Schroeder of Arkdale.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Father Lourdu Raju Madanu officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in the Saint Patrick Cemetery in Phillips.
