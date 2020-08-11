Sept. 19, 1957 - Aug. 5, 2020
Steve Emil Hlavacka, 62, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a year-long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His family, friends, and colleagues grieve the loss of Steve’s presence in their lives; yet are so thankful for the time that they shared with this kind, sincere and generous man.
Born in Phillips on Sept. 19, 1957, Steve graduated from Phillips High School before attending NorthCentral Technical College and City University where he earned a degree in business. After moving to Seattle, Washington, in 1988, Steve had become an active adventurer exploring multi-day hikes and trails throughout the Pacific Northwest. One of Steve’s core passions after family was being in the outdoors. In addition to exploring the remote corners of the mountainous West, Steve took his family on countless adventures around the world experiencing different cultures and always getting ready for the next big excursion.
As a devoted and loving husband, father, friend, and mentor Steve leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Elizabeth; three children: Joshua, Mary and Vanessa Sanger (Travis); and granddaughters: Maya and Miranda. Though Steve celebrated many successes in life, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren who always brought him so much joy.
Steve is still celebrated by his beloved siblings and in-laws, Roger (Carole Mae) Hlavacka, Richard (Heidi Trinidad) Hlavacka, Janet (John) Esterholm and Marianne (Lou) Mikos in addition to his numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, Emil and Rose Hlavacka; his brother Randy Hlavacka and his sister, Carole Schmidt.
Steve will always be remembered by his family and friends as someone full of wisdom, generosity and humility.
A rosary and memorial service was held on Saturday at St. Mary of the Valley Church, Monroe, Washington. Due to COVID, service will be available via Facebook and YouTube. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Phillips.
