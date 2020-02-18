Stephen S. Sopha

Nov. 15, 1935 - Feb. 7, 2020
Stephen Samuel Sopha, age 84, died peacefully at his home in DeForest, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on Nov. 15, 1935, in Phillips to Alex and Helen (Marauski) Sopha.
Stephen graduated from Phillips High School. He moved to Deforest, then met and married his first wife, Marlene Carol (Heisig) Sopha in 1957. He was a member of Local 19 Heat & Frost Insulators, where he worked until retirement. Stephen lost his first wife to cancer in 1989, then a couple years later, met and married his current wife, Charlotte (Justice) Sopha in 1991.
In 1971, he started the Golden Triangle Drifters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling when younger, and he also enjoyed farming, as he was raised on a farm.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sopha; children: Sal Sopha, Steven Sopha, step-daughter, Michelle Justice, Michael (Cheryl) Sopha, and Stacy (Brian) Schonasky; grandchildren: Clint (Shauna) Sopha, Candis (Jeff) Mecum, Michael (Tanya) Schonasky, Kyle Schonasky, and Kayla Schonasky; five great-grandchildren; and siblings: Larry Sopha, Rodger (Madonna) Sopha, Alex (Marilyn) Sopha, Suzanne, and Becky.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Sopha; brothers: Raymond Sopha, Robert Sopha, and Eugene Sopha; and his parents.
A celebration of life was held on Feb. 15 at Rudes Lanes.
