Stanley J. Rybak Jr., age 73, of Butternut, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1946 in Ashland, the son of Stanley and Angeline (Furtak) Rybak. He was a graduate of the Butternut High School class of 1964. Stanley was a lifetime resident of Butternut and worked the family farm and logged. He loved his work and enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two brothers: William (Mary) Rybak and Edward Rybak; one sister, Elizabeth (Perry Sr.) Reas, all of Butternut; seven nieces and nephews: Paul, P.J., Bill, Angela, Diana, Mike, and Brian; many great-nieces and nephews; his special little friend Mason; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara and Deacon Bob Schienebeck will co-officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.
A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
